May 11 ABN Amro Group NV :
* Reports Q1 net interest income of 1,545 million euros
($1.76 billion) versus 1.55 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q1 operating income is 1.97 billion euros, down 9 percent
(Reuters poll: 2.10 billion euros)
* Q1 reported profit 475 million euros versus 543 million
euros a year ago (Reuters poll: 423 million euros)
* Improved fully-loaded common equity tier 1 ratio from 15.5
pct at year-end 2015 to 15.8 pct at end Q1
* Target a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 11.5-13.5 pct, under a
Basel IV regime
* 2016 got off to a challenging start due to turmoil in the
financial markets, caused by concerns over the Chinese economy
* "We are looking into additional cost savings to improve
our operational efficiency, and also to further invest in
digitalisation"
* In H2, "we expect to announce more specific plans on how
we will update our strategy and financial targets up to 2020"
Source text: abn.com/1Nq7RmJ
($1 = 0.8788 euros)
