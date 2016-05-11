May 11 ABN Amro Group NV :

* Reports Q1 net interest income of 1,545 million euros ($1.76 billion) versus 1.55 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 operating income is 1.97 billion euros, down 9 percent (Reuters poll: 2.10 billion euros)

* Q1 reported profit 475 million euros versus 543 million euros a year ago (Reuters poll: 423 million euros)

* Improved fully-loaded common equity tier 1 ratio from 15.5 pct at year-end 2015 to 15.8 pct at end Q1

* Target a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 11.5-13.5 pct, under a Basel IV regime

* 2016 got off to a challenging start due to turmoil in the financial markets, caused by concerns over the Chinese economy

* "We are looking into additional cost savings to improve our operational efficiency, and also to further invest in digitalisation"

* In H2, "we expect to announce more specific plans on how we will update our strategy and financial targets up to 2020" Source text: abn.com/1Nq7RmJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)