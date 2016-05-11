May 11 Salmar Asa

* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.0 billion (Reuters poll 1.8 billion)

* Salmar q1 ebit before adjustments nok 566.5 million (Reuters poll nok 460 million)

* Salmar expects to harvest 131,000 tonnes in norway in 2016 (Reuters poll 132,000 tonnes) versus previously 133,000 tonnes

* Company also expects strong results in forthcoming quarters of 2016

* Based on estimates of standing biomass, company expects a decrease in global supply of atlantic salmon of 7 per cent in 2016

* has appointed Trond Williksen new CEO

* Williksen replaces Leif Inge Nordhammer, who, after serving as CEO during two periods that comprise a total of more than 17 years, has asked to be relieved of his duties

* Williksen joins SalMar from AKVA Group, where he has served as CEO since 2011

* Williksen will take up the position as CEO of SalMar from 1 January 2017. Leif Inge Nordhammer will continue as CEO until further notice, and has agreed to take on assignments for the company thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)