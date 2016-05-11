BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
May 11 Transat At Inc
* Transat receives a firm purchase offer from Tui AG for its French and Greek tour operating units
* Received offer from Tui AG ,to purchase its Transat France,Tourgreece tour operating business units for enterprise value of 54.5 million euros
* Transaction would have no impact on co's transatlantic program
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members