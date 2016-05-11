May 11 Kinepolis Group NV :

* Q1 rise in visitor numbers of 26.8% to 6.7 million

* Q1 stronger increase in total revenue compared to visitor numbers, due to the higher revenue per visitor

* Q1 rise in current EBITDA, both overall and per visitor, thanks to the rise in total revenue and a further improvement in operating efficiency