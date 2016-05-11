BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 Kinepolis Group NV :
* Q1 rise in visitor numbers of 26.8% to 6.7 million
* Q1 stronger increase in total revenue compared to visitor numbers, due to the higher revenue per visitor
* Q1 rise in current EBITDA, both overall and per visitor, thanks to the rise in total revenue and a further improvement in operating efficiency Source text: bit.ly/1TQ2EUh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.