May 11 LEG Immobilien

* Says Q1 FFO I rises 21.8 percent to 62.6 million eur

* Says 2016 FFO I seen at 257-262 million eur

* Says 2017 FFO I seen at 284-289 million eur

* Says in-place Q1 rent per sq m up 2.4 percent like for like

* Reuters poll average for Q1 was FFO I 61.4 million eur, net rent and lease 88.5 million eur Source text: [bit.ly/1QY1f9M] Further company coverage: