BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
May 10 Office Depot Inc :
* Office depot responds to district court's ruling on merger with staples
* Says do not intend to appeal court's decision and two companies plan to terminate merger agreement effective may 16, 2016
* "disappointed by this outcome and strongly believe that a merger would have benefitted all of our customers in long term"
* Remains committed to delivering 2016 critical priorities,realizing remaining synergies,efficiencies that come from integration of co,officemax
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members