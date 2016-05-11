BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
May 10 Artisan Energy Corp :
* Says announces that corporation's principal secured lender has demanded repayment of all indebtedness owed
* Have determined that its business is no longer a viable going concern, as its current market asset value is less than its current debt
* Unable to refinance or recapitalize its operations and corporation no longer has financial capability to carry on operations
* Artisan is not in a financial positon to make any repayment at this time
* Says Artisan has shut-in all wells and ceased field operations for both economic and safety reasons
* Working with principal secured lender along with Alberta energy regulator to determine a suitable path to a receivership or bankruptcy
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.