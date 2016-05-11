BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 EDAG Engineering Group AG :
* Revenues in Q1 2016 were increased by about 5 percent to 182.5 million euros ($207.74 million)
* Q1 adjusted EBIT levelled at 13 million euros and was 4.5 million euros below previous-year figure, due to a lower productivity and working day effects
* For full year, executive management expects an increase in revenues in a range of 7- 10 pct and a moderate growth of adjusted ebit compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.