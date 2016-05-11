BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 ANF Immobilier SA :
* Revenues stood at 12.9 million euros ($14.7 million) for Q1 2016
* Income growth up by 14 pct in the Q1 2016
* Q1 rental increase, group share up by 3 pct, and up by 5 pct like-for-like over Q1 2016
* Annual growth target of 10 pct confirmed for EPRA recurring net income, group share
* Confirms its 10 pct growth target for EPRA recurring net income, group share for 2016 as a whole Source text: bit.ly/1WZYmfz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
