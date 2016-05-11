BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348 at EHA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Q1 revenue 86,000 Norwegian crowns ($10,508) versus 0.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 24.1 million crowns versus loss 20.5 million crowns year ago
* Maintains its financial guidance of a core cost base in range of 58 million - 66 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1840 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348 at EHA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Shire Plc said on Thursday its drug for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling, was successful in a late-stage study.