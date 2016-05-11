May 11 Camurus AB :

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals and Camurus announce positive results from Phase 2 opioid challenge study with CAM2038 in subjects with opioid use disorder

* Results from present Phase 2 study demonstrate that CAM2038 blocks effectively subjective effects of opioid challenges with hydromorphone

* CAM2038 was well tolerated across course of treatment