BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348 at EHA
May 11 Camurus AB :
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals and Camurus announce positive results from Phase 2 opioid challenge study with CAM2038 in subjects with opioid use disorder
* Results from present Phase 2 study demonstrate that CAM2038 blocks effectively subjective effects of opioid challenges with hydromorphone
CAM2038 was well tolerated across course of treatment
May 18 Shire Plc said on Thursday its drug for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling, was successful in a late-stage study.