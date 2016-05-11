BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Diageo Plc
* Nick Blazquez is to leave Diageo in order to pursue new opportunities and challenges
* John Kennedy, currently president, Europe, Russia and Turkey, and Alberto Gavazzi, currently president, Latin America and Caribbean, will expand their responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer