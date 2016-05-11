May 11 LeoVegas publ AB :

* Q1 revenue 29.5 million euros ($33.60 million) versus 15.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 1.3 million euros versus profit 0.2 million euros year ago

* Long-term target for 2018: To reach 300 million euros in net sales in 2018

* Long-term target for 2018: Long-term organic growth higher than the online gaming market

* Long-term target for 2018: To achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15 pct in 2018

* Long-term target for 2018: A long-term EBITDA margin of at least 15 pct with the assumption that 100 pct of revenue will be generated in regulated markets in which gambling taxes are assessed

* Long-term target for 2018: Over time to distribute at least 50 pct of profits Source text for Eikon:

