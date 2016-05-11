May 11 Docdata NV :

* Cocoondd B.V. And Docdata N.V. confirm that they are making good progress with necessary preparations with regard to making offer

* Currently, Cocoondd B.V. Owns 1,869,014 ordinary shares in capital of Docdata n.v., representing a share interest of 26.7%

* Cocoondd B.V. expects to submit a draft offer memorandum for approval to authority for financial markets (AFM) beginning of June 2016