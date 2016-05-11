BRIEF-India's Take Solutions March-qtr PAT rises
* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago
May 11 Docdata NV :
* Cocoondd B.V. And Docdata N.V. confirm that they are making good progress with necessary preparations with regard to making offer
* Currently, Cocoondd B.V. Owns 1,869,014 ordinary shares in capital of Docdata n.v., representing a share interest of 26.7%
* Cocoondd B.V. expects to submit a draft offer memorandum for approval to authority for financial markets (AFM) beginning of June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options