BRIEF-B Communications reports Q1 basic earnings per share $0.36
* Globalscape Inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Ctac NV :
* Q1 turnover up 2.4 pct at 21.2 million euros ($24.1 million)
* Q1 operating result up 13.1 pct at 0.6 million euros
* Q1 net profit 20.7 pct higher at 0.4 million euros (from 353,000 euros to 426,000 euros)
* Maintains outlook: barring exogenous circumstances, Ctac expects to realise a higher result in 2016 than in 2015
* Slight decrease in solvency ratio, which stood at 32.7 pct as per March 31, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 33.7 pct)
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26