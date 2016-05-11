May 11 Mediclinic International Plc

* Appointment of group chief financial officer

* Jurgens Myburgh has been appointed as executive director and group chief financial officer

* He will join company effective 1 august 2016

* Follows announcement on 23 february 2016 that Craig Tingle will seek early retirement as cfo from 15 june 2016