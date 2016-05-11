BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348 at EHA
May 11 Mediclinic International Plc
* Appointment of group chief financial officer
* Jurgens Myburgh has been appointed as executive director and group chief financial officer
* He will join company effective 1 august 2016
* Follows announcement on 23 february 2016 that Craig Tingle will seek early retirement as cfo from 15 june 2016
May 18 Shire Plc said on Thursday its drug for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling, was successful in a late-stage study.