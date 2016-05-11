BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 Datatec Ltd
* Change to board of directors - Ivan Dittrich returns as CFO
* Ivan Dittrich will join board as chief financial officer (cfo) on 30 May 2016
* Jurgens Myburgh, group's current CFO, has accepted position of CFO of Mediclinic International and will leave Datatec at end of july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results