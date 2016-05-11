May 11 OVB Holding AG :

* Q1 total sales commission increases by 4.8 pct to 57.1 million euros ($65.03 million)

* Q1 EBIT rises by 31.6 pct to 3.0 million euros

* Made a slight upward revision to its sales and earnings expectations for 2016 as a whole

* FY operating income is expected to move slightly above level of previous year

* Now anticipates for 2016 total sales commission for year as a whole to be close to level of previous year

* Q1 consolidated net income went up 29.0 pct