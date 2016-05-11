BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Q1 gross written premiums 400 million Norwegian crowns ($48.81 million), up 5.7 percent from 379 million in crowns year ago
* Q1 net loss 70 million crowns vs loss 56 million crowns year ago
* Q1 gross combined ratio 121.8 percent versus 118.3 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1951 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.