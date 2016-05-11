May 11 Euronext NV :

* New prudential requirements deliver long-term certainty for Euronext N.V.

* Dutch ministry of finance has decided to withdraw its appeal against ruling of district court of Rotterdam of Dec. 17, 2015

* "Outcome of our agreement means that euronext is free to make acquisitions and investments"