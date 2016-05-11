BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms Australia's four major banks
* Fitch - Affirmed ratings of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank & Westpac Banking Corp
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom;
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.