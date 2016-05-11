May 11 Jrp Group Plc

* Total March quarter new business sales 387.2 million stg, down 4 pct

* Total new business sales achieved by just retirement group plc ("jr") in nine months to 31 st march were 33% higher than 9m 14/15

* Jr's defined benefit de-risking ("db") sales in 9m 15/16 were up 66%

* Long term future for db market looks buoyant, while improving trend in individual gifl market appears to be continuing

* Merger cost synergies of at least £40m

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: