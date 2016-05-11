BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Jrp Group Plc
* Total March quarter new business sales 387.2 million stg, down 4 pct
* Total new business sales achieved by just retirement group plc ("jr") in nine months to 31 st march were 33% higher than 9m 14/15
* Jr's defined benefit de-risking ("db") sales in 9m 15/16 were up 66%
* Long term future for db market looks buoyant, while improving trend in individual gifl market appears to be continuing
* Merger cost synergies of at least £40m
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.