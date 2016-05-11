BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 William Hill Plc
* Trading remains in line with previous full-year operating profit 1 guidance of £260-280m subject to normalised gross win margins
* Group net revenue down 3%
* Crispin nieboer confirmed as online managing director
* Gross win margins benefited from english premier league results but impacted by european football and cheltenham Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.