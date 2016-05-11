BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 Datatec Ltd
* FY group revenue $6.5 billion (FY15: $6.4 billion)
* underlying* earnings per share 32.0 us cents (fy15: 41.8 us cents)
* Our expectation at this stage is for an improvement in earnings and operating leverage in FY17. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results