May 11 Idex ASA :

* Q1 total revenue 3.6 million Norwegian crowns ($439,442) versus 50,000 crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 52.8 million crowns versus loss 47.1 million crowns year ago

* Consumer trials and pilot for card sensor during H2 2016, and initial volume shipments expected towards end of 2016

* Targeting customer evaluations of newest in-glass sensor solutions mid year and industrialising supply chain for volume by end of 2016

* Further cooperation with global payments partner on flexible touch sensor for ISO cards, in support of expected card product trials late in Q2 2016