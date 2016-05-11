BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 Clavister Holding AB :
* Clavister Signs Partnership Agreement with Bravo Telecommunication System (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. in China
* BTS selected Clavister Solutions following testing and collaboration over a two year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results