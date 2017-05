May 11 Seven Principles AG :

* Sales in the seasonally weaker Q1 around 20.5 million euros ($23.35 million) after 21.4 million euros in Q1 / 2015

* Confirms fy 2016 outlook

* Q1 net loss about 0.9 million euros versus loss 4.4 million euros year ago ($1 = 0.8780 euros)