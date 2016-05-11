BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Pegroco Invest AB :
* Says its portfolio company, Flexenclosure AB (publ), intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq First North Stockholm
* Flexenclosure IPO to consist of a new share issue of about 250 million Swedish crowns ($30.73 million)
* Pareto Securities is sole financial adviser and bookrunner in Flexenclosure IPO Source text: bit.ly/1Yl8aQ4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1359 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.