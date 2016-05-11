BRIEF-Marston's says raises 78.9 mln stg via placing
* Total of 57,600,995 new ordinary shares of 7.375 pence each have been placed at a price of 137.0 pence per placing share
May 11 Lingotes Especiales SA :
* Q1 profit before tax 3.4 million euros ($3.87 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 22.3 million euros versus 19.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 4.5 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.16 billion yuan ($313.46 million) share private placement