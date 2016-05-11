BRIEF-Mathew Easow Research Securities' CEO Manoj Shetty resigns
* Says Manoj Govinda Shetty, CEO of company, has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Remaining investments in mandatory power construction of Gazprom's three generating companies is estimated at 22 billion roubles ($332.17 million), to be invested this year, according to Gazprom energoholding presentation
* Most of the investments is to be done by OGK-2, investments of which into projects under power supply contracts will about to 15 billion roubles, without taking into account the construction of Grozny power plant, financed at the expense of holding
* TGK-1 plans to spend 5 billion roubles this year, Mosenergo - 2 billion roubles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2320 roubles) (Reported by Maxim Rodionov in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Manoj Govinda Shetty, CEO of company, has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017 Source text: [Highlights of Q4 FY 17 (March 31, 2017) financial results vis-à-vis Q4 FY 16 (March 31, 2016) CASA increased by 22.41% to Rs 84,469 crore as on March 2017 from Rs 69,004 crore as on March 2016 and CASA is forming 31.46% of Aggregate Deposits as on March 2017 as against 25.97% of Aggregate Deposits as on March-2016. Retail Term Deposits have gone up by 22.28% from Rs 71,580 cro