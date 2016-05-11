BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Monnari Trade SA :
* Q1 revenue 52.6 million zlotys ($13.6 million) versus 43.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 3.4 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8822 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer