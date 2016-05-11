BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Lollands Bank A/S
* Q1 net income 14.3 million Danish crowns ($2.19 million) versus 2.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 reversal of loan losses 0.8 million crowns versus loan losses 26.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net interest and fees income 39.8 million crowns versus 41.5 million crowns year ago
* Maintains expectations of profit from core operations for 2016
* Sees 2016 core earnings at about 55 million - 60 million crowns
* Sees total write-downs on customers for 2016 at lower level than in 2015
