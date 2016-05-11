BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 Nokia Corp
* Nokia and Zain KSA boost 4G network speeds to meet growing subscriber demand using three component carrier aggregation
* says Zain and Nokia announced the deployment of LTE-Advanced three component carrier aggregation technology that will enable Zain to provide unprecedented data speeds of up to 187.5 Mbps across its network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Formula Systems 1985 Ltd - consolidated revenues for Q1 increased by 19% to $310.9 million, compared to $262.2 million in the same period last year