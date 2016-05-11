May 11 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives an order on the ECM product Lasernet through a UK based partner

* The total order value amounts to 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($257,532.84) over a four year period

* License revenues of 1.3 million crowns are recorded in Q2 of 2016, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period

* Of the total order value, license revenues of 1.3 million crowns are recorded in second quarter of 2016, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout the contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1543 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)