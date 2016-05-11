PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 Biofrontera Ag :
* Expects commercial launch of Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED in U.S. by September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.