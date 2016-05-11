BRIEF-momo.com says 2016 dividend payment date is June 27
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.12 billion in total for 2016
May 11 Galenica AG :
* Change to the shareholder structure of the Galenica Group
* KKR and Stefano Pessina reduce the stake held through Sprint Investments 2 GmbH from 25 percent to slightly above 20 percent Source text - bit.ly/1TaqEkU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.