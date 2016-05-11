Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Prime Office A/S :
* Q1 pre-tax profit 12.5 million Danish crowns ($1.91 million) versus 2.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 26.6 million crowns versus 5.4 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue of over 105 million crowns
* Still sees 2016 EBIT of about 60 million - 66 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5324 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.