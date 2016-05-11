BRIEF-Mathew Easow Research Securities' CEO Manoj Shetty resigns
* Says Manoj Govinda Shetty, CEO of company, has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Savills Plc :
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with board's expectations.
* UK prime residential market has performed better than our expectations
* While we have started year well, typically first four months represent a disproportionately small element of expected outturn for full year
* In Asia Pacific, we have traded in line with our expectations with Hong Kong and China having started year well, offsetting slower activity in Japan.
* Although certain markets are affected by forthcoming EU referendum and US election, our expectations for year remain unchanged
* Commercial market activity has decreased in run up to forthcoming referendum on EU membership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017 Source text: [Highlights of Q4 FY 17 (March 31, 2017) financial results vis-à-vis Q4 FY 16 (March 31, 2016) CASA increased by 22.41% to Rs 84,469 crore as on March 2017 from Rs 69,004 crore as on March 2016 and CASA is forming 31.46% of Aggregate Deposits as on March 2017 as against 25.97% of Aggregate Deposits as on March-2016. Retail Term Deposits have gone up by 22.28% from Rs 71,580 cro