BRIEF-Aisino to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 Vitec Software Group publ AB :
* Q1 net sales 157.1 million Swedish crowns ($19.28 million) versus 143.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 18.0 million crowns versus 21.6 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1469 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fa2mlU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)