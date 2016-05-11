BRIEF-Aisino to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn
May 11 MSC Group AB :
* Renews employment contract with CEO Lars Save
* Renewed contract runs until further notice with mutual period of notice of three months
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fa2mlU