May 11 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Fiskars to centralize its garden cutting tools
manufacturing to its factory in Poland
* Total effect on employees is a maximum of 107 reductions
which will take place in phases during years 2016 and 2017
* Total reduction of employees in first phase will be 61
* Part of reductions will take place through retirement
arrangements
* Remaining reductions are estimated to take place in second
half of 2017
* Fiskars is committed to supporting the re-employment of
affected employees by providing them with training courses
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)