May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Resolves to issue up to 10 million series K shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fa2mlU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)