BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
May 18 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/lhpjnw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 Ireland Blyth Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 2016 group revenue of 4.02 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago
* Qtrly group profit before taxation of 206.5 million rupees versus 184.7 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/1Xl0VJB Further company coverage:
May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.