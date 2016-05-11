BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
May 11 Viex Opportunities Fund LP:
* Owning approximately 15.8 pct of outstanding common stock of YuMe sent an open letter to stockholders
* Urges all stockholders of YuMe to elect its two nominees to YuMe board and support its declassification proposal Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Interim DG of International Solar Alliance Upendra Tripathy to brief on Initiatives/Sch