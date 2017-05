May 11 Khalkos Exploration Inc

* Khalkos consolidates its strategic position in the malartic mining camp

* Signing of letter of agreement giving exclusive right to acquire 100% of Revillard mining property, Malartic township in Quebec

* Co will issue, at signing, 2 million shares, carry out exploration fieldwork totaling 1 million dollar over next three years