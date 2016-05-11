BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
May 18 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/lhpjnw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 ENL Land Ltd :
* Quarter ended march 2016 turnover of 2.75 billion rupees versus 440.5 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended march 2016 profit before taxation of 198.2 million rupees versus 32.1 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/1T5Dn69 Further company coverage:
May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.