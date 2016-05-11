BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
May 18 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/lhpjnw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 Photocat A/S :
* Receives first major order to NOxOFF in Copenhagen area
* Supply of material will start end of Q2 to early Q3 2016
* Says financial figures are released Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.