BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) March-qtr consol profit up about 23 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was INR 2.01 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income INR 45.07 billion
May 11 Delta Corp Ltd :
* Fy ended march 31, 2016 revenue from continuing operations of $538.2 million versus $576.6 million year ago
* Fy profit before tax of $105.9 million versus $121.8 million year ago
* Declared special dividend of us 0.95 cents per share and final dividend of US 2.35 cents per share Source : bit.ly/1T8BPhd Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 18 Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would invest up to $1 billion in SoftBank Group's planned $100 billion Vision fund and that it aims to tap advanced technologies through the investment.