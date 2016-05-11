May 11 Softline AG :

* FY revenues generated from sales and operating income amounted to 0.8 million euros ($912,480.00) (2014: 0.9 million euros)

* FY EBITDA up from -0.4 million euros to -0.2 million euros

* FY earnings (EAT) of -1.0 million euros (0.4 million euros the previous year)

* For 2016 expects further positive developments and will work on organic growth and continuous expansion of group net profit at the EBITDA level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)