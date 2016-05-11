May 11 Macy's Inc

* CFO on conf call- no longer confident international tourist spending will improve anytime soon

* CFO on conf call- performace in Texas in Q1 disappointing

* CFO on conf call- slowness in selling warm wather goods will put pressure on Q2 margins

* CFO - hope to see some improvement in sales trend in Q2, but most of our actions expected to have bigger impact in fall and Q4

* CFO - don't expect Q2 comp sales to be significantly better than Q1

* CFO - "our industry is in something of a rough patch..but consumer seems to be doing okay"

* CFO on conf call- "not counting on consumers to spend more this year"

* CFO on conf call- dont think Q1 would've been better if we'd promoted more